St. Paul Saints to reveal name of 2021 ball pig during season opener Tuesday

The St. Paul Saints are hosting a watch party at CHS Field Tuesday night for their 2021 season opener, where they’ll also reveal the much-anticipated name of this year’s ball pig.

This will be the Saints’ first season as the new Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate, but the team’s long-running tradition of having a pig mascot isn’t changing anytime soon. The name of the ball pig is often a play on current events or celebrity names. Last year’s pig was named "This Little Piggy Stayed Home," a light-hearted reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other previous winning names include Daenerys Hoggaryen, Little Red Porkette, Stephen Colboar, Brat Favre and Boarack Obama.

The 2021 St. Paul Saints ball pig, whose name has yet to be announced.

The Saints turned to fans once again to come up with the name of this year’s ball pig. Here are some of the runners up:

Hamala Harris

Hamazon Prime

Muderna or Vaccswine

Boaring Twenties

Sid Hartham

Squealon Musk

The Saints open their season on the road in Omaha, Nebraska against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Fans can watch the game on a big screen at CHS Field. Tickets are $5 and gates open at 6 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The name of the 2021 ball pig will be announced during the game, but fans will have to wait until next week’s home opener to see the VIP (Very Important Piggy) in action.