St. Paul police seek help finding veteran's missing therapy dog

A veteran’s therapy dog is missing after her owner’s vehicle was stolen in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday, with her inside.

The St. Paul Police Department said Ladybug is a registered therapy dog through the Department of Veterans Affairs. She belongs to a U.S. Navy veteran who has some medical issues she helps him with.

Ladybug, is a Shar-Pei, pit bull and retriever mix with a small scar on her left leg. She wears a pink collar and a red therapy dog vest. The vehicle that was stolen is a gray 2008 Dodge Caliber with a missing hub cap on the front passenger side and front bumper damage on the driver’s side.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Ladybug or the stolen vehicle is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-6546.