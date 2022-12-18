St. Paul police searching for missing man

article

St. Paul police issued an alert for a missing man on Saturday who walked away from his home Saturday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

Police are asking for the public's help finding 61-year-old Prince Okeke. Okeke left his home on Lynnhurst Avenue off Prior Avenue North, just north of the overpass for I-94.

An alert from the Minnesota BCA says Okeke suffers from undisclosed health issues and was wearing a blue winter coat and slippers when he left.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 651-291-1111.