St. Paul Police questioning occupants of vehicle that fled homicide scene Wednesday

article

St. Paul Police say a person was killed in a deadly shooting Wednesday evening, despite life-saving efforts of a Good Samaritan and paramedics.

According to a Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to Concordia Avenue, just west of Western Avenue North on a report of a victim lying in the street after being shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Mike Ernster said the scene was "raw and emotional" Wednesday evening.

While paramedics worked on the victim, other officers spotted a grey, 4-door sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed. They located it crashed at Marshall Avenue and Chadwick Street North.

A person involved in that incident was detained and interviewed. It is not known what role that vehicle or its occupants played in the shooting.

Advertisement

Later Wednesday night, an adult male showed up at Regions Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police believe it was from the same scene. Police have not interviewed that victim yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul investigators at 651-266-5650.

The shooting was St. Paul’s 18th homicide of 2020. No arrests have been made in this case.