Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul Saturday night

Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night.

St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.

At some point, someone fired into the vehicle the 23-year-old man was driving, striking him twice in the buttocks, according to police. The man continued to drive, eventually pulling off the side of the road, where a relative picked him up and took him to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to be released soon.

No arrests have been made.

The Saint Paul Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or who was responsible call them at 651-291-1111.