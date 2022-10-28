Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. 

SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. 

At the time, she was wearing a blue and gray hoodie and carrying a gray Jansport backpack with pink flamingos on it. 

Police say Vue does not have a cell phone with her. 

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 651-291-1111.