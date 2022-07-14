St. Paul Paws kennel burglarized, two dogs still missing

article

A St. Paul dog daycare and boarding center was broken into, and authorities are saying two dogs are still missing after the burglary.

On July 14, St. Paul Police officers were dispatched to take a burglary report on the 1900 block of University Avenue West – home to the St. Paul Paws dog daycare, boarding and grooming business.

When police arrived they learned the business had been broken into overnight and several of the dogs being boarded had been released.

Officers discovered that of the 14 total dogs being boarded by the business, eight were found kenneled still, three were loose roaming the business (but later secured) and three were missing.

The St. Paul Police Department and St. Paul Animal Control recovered one of the three missing dogs, while efforts for the final two – Cooper (a Miniature Pinscher) and Gunny (a white German Shepherd) – are ongoing.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects at this time.