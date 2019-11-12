St. Paul officials, Ryan Companies reach development agreement for former Ford plant site

article

Ryan Companies and city officials announced Tuesday they have reached a development agreement for the 122-acre Ford site in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The deal—that could eventually spur $1 billion in development—includes housing, office space and retail and will take several years to fully build.

The deal will require at least $53 million in taxpayer subsidies, depending on how the development moves forward.

Ryan Companies say the development will eventually have 3,800 housing units, 20 percent of which are income-restricted, 265,000 square feet of office space, 150,000 square feet of retail space and 50 acres of open space.

Mayor Melvin Carter said he plans to bring the development agreement to City Council by the end of 2019. He expects council members to approve it.

Ryan Companies wants to start work on the site in spring 2020.

