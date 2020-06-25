St. Paul missing person alert re-issued for 7-month-old after police arrest wrong person

article

St. Paul Police have re-issued a missing person alert after discovering Metro Transit Police arrested the wrong person Thursday.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, 7-month-old Chanelle Jaliyah Jones was taken by 21-year-old Jamal Lamarr Jones after he assaulted the child's mother Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, St. Paul Police cancelled the alert, saying Metro Transit Police took the father into custody, saying the child was safe.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, however, St. Paul re-issued the alert, saying the person arrested in Minneapolis by Metro Transit Police was not Jamal Jones.

"We are concerned for the welfare of Chanelle Jones and still need to locate her. If anyone knows where Jamal Jones is with Chanelle please call 911," St. Paul said in a tweet.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.