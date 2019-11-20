St. Paul Fire crews rescue 21 from 3rd floor apartment building window

article

The Red Cross is working to help 21 people displaced by a fire at a St. Paul apartment building Wednesday.

St. Paul Fire Department said it responded to the apartment complex on the 300 block of Fuller Avenue in St. Paul and quickly extinguished the blaze.

St. Paul Fire crews respond to an apartment fire in St. Paul Wednesday.

Crews helped residents out of a third-floor window, but nobody was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross says 18 adults and three children were displaced in the fire. It is not yet known what services the Red Cross will provide.