St. Paul declares snow emergency, plowing to start at 9 p.m. Monday

The City of St. Paul, Minnesota has declared a snow emergency after several inches of snow fell Monday, with snow continuing until late evening. Plowing will begin at 9 p.m.

ST. PAUL SNOW EMERGENCY RULES

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, 12/30/2019, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed.

Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Vehicles which are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. 12/30/2019, will be ticketed and towed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 12/31/2019, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed.

Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no “Night Plow" signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route.

Vehicles which are not moved from Day Plow Routes by 8 a.m. 12/31/2019, will be ticketed and towed.

Always follow all posted street signs. Do not park vehicles where signs indicate "No Parking." A snow emergency lasts 96 hours, or until January 3, 2020 at 9 p.m. To avoid a ticket or tow, do not park in areas where streets are not plowed to the curb.

Information about where and when visitors can park during a snow emergency can be found at stpaul.gov/snowemergencymap.

The city is also reminding residents they are required to remove snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours of snowstorm.