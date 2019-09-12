St. Paul community comes together for a ‘night of healing' after 5 homicides in 10 days

article

After a violent stretch, residents in St. Paul are searching for answers.

Thursday, the community came together for a night of healing, which provided them with an opportunity to reflect on what needs to change. The city has seen five homicides since Labor Day with three of them in a nine-hour period Monday night.

"We’re looking at where our power is," said Ayolanda Evans, community activist. "Where is our collective power? What can we do in our homes? What can we do as a community?"

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says the recent violence is unlike anything he’s ever seen with this year marking the highest number of people injured by gunfire that he can remember.

"We have an issue today that we didn’t have 30 years ago when I became a police officer," he said. "And that’s young people who are settling their disputes with guns."

Ayolanda Evans wants to make a change in St. Paul.

It's why the group of women organized a community healing event Thursday.

"If we want to see a reduction in gun violence then we have to look at resourcing our communities which includes jobs," said Evans. "It includes adequate education, community gatherings like this one… legislative action.”

"The family who lost the loved one is going through a process," added community member Shaundelle Darris. "The person who committed the crime is going through a process, and then you have the community who doesn’t always get looked at. How do we fix it? How do we make it better?”

Because when you have a deadly shooting involving teenagers and another that took the life of an innocent Good Samaritan, neighbors say they can’t just sit back and wait for city leaders to do something.