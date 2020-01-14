St. Louis County snowplow drivers prepare to strike Wednesday

article

Snowplow drivers in St. Louis County are preparing to strike Wednesday morning—the same day the area is expecting to receive several inches of snow.

The union, Teamsters Local 320, represents the snowplow drivers. In a statement, the union said the strike will “affect every Public Works Department in St. Louis County.”

Pickets will be at each Public Works Department location and mobile pickets will follow Public Works vehicles if they are deployed without Teamster drivers, the union said.

Union members are moving forward with the strike after rejecting a deal from the county on Saturday. The union said the main sticking points are the accrual of vacation and sick time as well as dental insurance.

“These hardworking employees make a daily commitment to drive into blizzard conditions when most folks avoid inclement weather,” Erik Skoog, Teamsters Local 320 recording secretary and chief negotiator, said in a statement. “These employees spend nights, holidays and weekends clearing roads in dangerous conditions and will not continue to be second-class employees.”

The union plans to keep lines of communication open with state mediators should the county request additional mediation, but said workers are prepared to strike until the conty meets their demands.