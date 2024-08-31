St. Louis County campfire explosion kills 1, injures 8 at holiday gathering

The Brief A 53-year-old Hibbing man is dead after a campfire explosion Friday night. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reports eight other people were hurt by burn and inhalation injuries. One child was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. The explosion happened when "an unknown flammable liquid was used to start the fire" according to law enforcement officials.



A man is dead and eight other people are injured, including a child who was airlifted to the Twin Cities, after a flammable liquid was used to start a fire at a holiday gathering.

What we know

Law enforcement officials say they first got the report of three people suffering from serious burns after a fire exploded Friday night.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reports that its deputies responded to an address in the 12000 block of Jaranson Road in French Township, about 20 miles north of Hibbing, around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities then learned several families and friends were celebrating the holiday weekend when "an unknown flammable liquid was used to start the fire" according to the sheriff's office.

The exploding flames then fatally injured a 53-year-old Hibbing man and caused "burn and inhalation injuries" to eight people between the ages of 14 and older than 60.

A child with "serious burns" was then airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities for specialized care, according to the sheriff's office.

The other burn victims, whose injuries are described as ranging from minor to serious, were taken to a local hospital via ambulance and private vehicle.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

What we don't know

Authorities have not released the age of the child who was airlifted.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the identity of the deceased man at a later date.

No criminal charges have been announced.