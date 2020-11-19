St. John's University on lockdown, public warned to stay indoors after possibly armed DWI suspect flees

St. John’s University in St. Joseph, Minnesota has been placed on lockdown and authorities are asking the public near the university to stay indoors and lock their doors and windows while they search for a possible armed suspect in the area.

According to the State Patrol, a DWI suspect punched a state trooper who had pulled him over and then fled onto Interstate 94. Law enforcement officials began chasing the suspect, who continued to flee even after all four tires on his car were damaged by spike strips.

An officer involved in the pursuit believed they saw the suspect point a possible firearm out of the vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot near St. John’s University. The State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the suspect in the area with the assistance of K9 units, State Patrol Aviation resources and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The trooper who was punched suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.