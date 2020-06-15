St. Cloud, Minnesota police officer shot in hand during arrest

article

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say an 18-year-old man shot an officer in the hand during an arrest early Monday morning.

In a statement, the St. Cloud Police Department says officers were attempting to stop and detain the suspect shortly after midnight.

When officers caught up with the suspect, he began to resist arrest. During the struggle, the suspect produced a handgun and fired one shot, striking the officer in the hand.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with a laceration. He is in stable condition.