South Dakota crashed caused by Minnesota teenager investigated as homicide

Police in South Dakota say a teenager from Moorhead, Minnesota was driving more than 100 miles per hour when he crashed into a woman’s vehicle, killing her.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning in Watertown. The Watertown Police Department said the teenager was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on 9th Avenue Southeast when he crossed into the opposing lane and struck an oncoming Ford Focus head-on in an attempted suicide. The Ford Focus was reportedly going under the 35 mph speed limit at the time of impact.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a Watertown woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager remains hospitalized with significant injuries.

Police are investigating the crash as a homicide. Charges are pending.

