Sources: Minnesota Wild dealing with COVID-19 outbreak, game versus Avalanche in jeopardy

The Minnesota Wild's next game could be in jeopardy as the team faces a COVID-19 outbreak, sources tell FOX 9.

We're told at least a half-dozen players have been impacted and the team has been put in quarantine. The team plans to run more tests on Thursday.

The test results will determine if Thursday's game versus the Avalanche can go on. The team is set to take the ice against Colorado at 8 p.m.

The Wild dropped Wednesday game on the road versus Colorado, 1-2.