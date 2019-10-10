Skirmishes break out in crowd as protesters move down street from Trump rally in Minneapolis

FOX 9 crews witnessed fights in the street as protesters moved down the street from the Target Center and confronted Trump supporters.

A group on 1st Avenue and 6th Street began throwing fists while our crews were standing nearby. Shortly after, police put individuals into handcuffs and took them from the crowd. Other members of the group starting burning something shortly before more officers moved in to try to break up the crowd.

For much of the day, the protests were fairly peaceful as protesters and Trump supporters dodged rain outside the Target Center to make their voices heard.

The rally also drew thousands of people opposing Trump and calling for him to be impeached as president.

The rainy weather didn't determine people from both sides of the political spectrum from heading out. However, following heeds from organizers, who wished to have protesters disperse before the event wrapped up to avoid confrontations with Trump supporters, many protesters left or moved down the street around 8:30 p.m.

Inside the rally, our crews saw several people get removed from the event. Before the speech even started, a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey was removed from the Target Center, blowing kisses as he was escorted out by security. Other protesters blew whistles or shouted at the president as he spoke before being pulled away by security.

Despite the large crowds, our crews didn't see much in terms of vandalism or damage from the protest. However, one crew spotted a line that had been spray-painted across the front of a business.