Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Dayton's Bluff
One man was killed in a shooting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. 

According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired. 

Officers were nearby at the time of the shooting and responded to the scene.  

When they arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Paul Fire Medics arrived to render aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing, but no suspects are currently in custody. 