Sheriff's office: 9-year-old girl shot in head in southwestern Minnesota

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head at a home in southwestern Minnesota Monday afternoon.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded at 1:31 p.m. Monday to a report of a gun that discharged, hitting a girl in the head at a home in rural Lynd, which is about 7 miles southwest of Marshall.

Authorities found a 9-year-old girl who appeared to have a gunshot wound to her head. She was airlifted to a hospital. The sheriff's office said her condition is not known.

"The circumstances surrounding this matter are under investigation," the sheriff’s office said. "There are no public safety concerns regarding this incident or ongoing investigation."

No other details about the incident were released.

The shooting comes days after a 10-year-old boy, Amare Rashaun Mayberry-Campbell, was shot and killed in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis said the boy was alone with a juvenile family member at the time of the shooting.

Officials said the Minneapolis incident highlights the need for gun owners to secure their firearms, especially in homes where children are present.