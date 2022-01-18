Sheriff Fletcher: 'Serious offender' suspected in multiple carjacking arrested in St. Paul

article

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people believed to be serial carjackers in the Twin Cities metro.

The arrest followed a 40-minute chase that spanned the metro. It all started when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle while checking known addresses for two suspects wanted in five carjackings and three robberies in St. Louis Park in recent days.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off, leading law enforcement on a chase down I-94, into Minneapolis, back around Ramsey County suburbs before the suspects made their way back to St. Paul. Deputies were able to arrest the suspects as they tried to make their way into a home on the 1700 block of White Bear Avenue.

The suspects are being held they can be turned over to authorities in St. Louis Park. But, Sheriff Bob Fletcher says the driver, who is the primary suspect, is believed to be involved in multiple incidents in other jurisdictions.

Advertisement

The sheriff called him one of our area's "most serious offenders." He also credits staff monitoring the chase on traffic cams for helping deputies track the suspect and make an arrest on Tuesday.