Sheriff: Armed individual firing at law enforcement in Spring Lake Park

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an armed individual is firing at law enforcement in Spring Lake Park Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, the Anoka County Sheriff said the person is located at the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast in the city of Spring Lake Park. Multiple roads in the area have been closed as a result of the police presence.

Friday, June 26, police responded to the same address where an hours-long standoff ensued, ending in the arrest of one man after he allegedly dry fired a rifle during a dispute with a neighbor.

Police were using a loudspeaker to try and communicate with the person inside as well as shooting flash bangs. Neighbors in the area say the power to the block has been shut off.

The public is being asked to stay away from the active scene as law enforcement attempts a peaceful resolution.

