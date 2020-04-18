Shelter-in-place alert cancelled after police incident near Mankato, Minn.

article

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office has cancelled a shelter-in-place order issued during a police incident on Saturday afternoon.

The shelter-in-place order was issued around 1:45 p.m. as a police investigation was launched near the Kiwanis Recreational Area just north of the City of Mankato, Minnesota.

FOX 9 is working to confirm exactly what happened during the incident. A number of police investigators remain on scene at this time.