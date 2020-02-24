Sewer main break closes Annunciation School in Minneapolis

Classes ended early Monday due to a sewer main break that flooded Annunciation School in Minneapolis.

School leaders dismissed classes at 11 a.m. Just hours later, officials notified parents that school would be canceled on Tuesday as well.

A video posted on Instagram showed water running down a staircase as well as into what appeared to be a library.

On Tuesday, the preschool will be open with Kinderstart in their regular classrooms and Discovery in the community room.