Severe weather system moves into central Minnesota, moving towards Twin Cities metro

A rare "particularly dangerous situation" severe storm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota as a line of storms heads into the state.

This watch covers most of Minnesota north of I-94 but stops short of the Twin Cities metro; a separate severe storm warning covers the metro. It is only the 52nd such watch issued nationwide since 1988. At the same time, the weather service is urging campers in northern Minnesota to take heed and be prepared to seek shelter.

The storms will mainly impact Northern Minnesota into North Central, before tracking into Wisconsin early Saturday morning. This line should begin to make its way into NW Minnesota, before then moving into Brainerd and Little Falls by 10 p.m. The biggest threat with this line of strong storms will be damaging winds that could reach speeds of 70-80 mph at their strongest. There is a more widespread risk of winds in excess of 60 mph.

The biggest question Friday afternoon is just how far this line will extend. The northern metro is under a Level 3 risk for severe weather Friday night, which includes Minneapolis and Saint Paul. There is more uncertainty as we move farther south in the state for the potential impact.

Given the timing of this event, it will be very important to make sure you have a way to get weather alerts overnight if you are under any risk for severe weather.

Once the system clears out through Wisconsin, around 6 a.m. Saturday, the atmosphere will have an opportunity for a little reset before the chance for more severe weather returns Saturday late afternoon, into the evening.