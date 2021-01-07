Schumer urges Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer joined a chorus of lawmakers calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol "was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president." "This president should not hold office one day longer," he added.

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, "If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."

Under the 25th Amendment, Congress, the cabinet and vice president can strip powers from a president if for some reason he or she is declared unfit under dire circumstances. But that requires a two-thirds vote of both chambers.

This scenario would temporarily transfer power to Pence until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized Trump for fanning the flames that led to a riot inside the Capitol by repeating false claims of widespread voter fraud and relentlessly questioning the integrity of the 2020 election.

Some called for the president to be impeached for a second time, and others calling for use of the 25th Amendment.

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called for Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. "The president is unfit. And the president is unwell," Kinzinger said in a video posted on Twitter.

Several members of Congress signed a letter to Pence with the same plea in the wake of the violent riot on Wednesday. Rep. David Cicilline, congressman for Rhode Island’s 1st District, as well as California Rep. Ted Lieu, announced on Twitter that they also asked Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The letter cited the president’s role in encouraging the pro-Trump riot that transpired. The signatories of the letter called into question the president’s mental state and his inability to accept the results of the 2020 election.

