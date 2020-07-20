Secretive Minnesota lawmakers 'very close' on police accountability, then stall out

Secret rounds of negotiations led top Minnesota lawmakers to declare a "tentative deal" on enhanced police accountability measures Monday in the wake of George Floyd's death, before the apparent deal fell apart and lawmakers again retreated behind closed doors.

Monday morning, Republicans who control the Senate and Democrats in charge of the House both said they expected a police accountability bill to pass by the end of the day. Senate Republicans said their plan was to adjourn a special session at midnight and leave town whether there was a deal or not.

If legislation did pass, it would be a reversal of lawmakers' failure to act during the first special session last month.

"We are very close and we have hopes we can accomplish (police accountability) today," House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said on the House floor Monday morning.

Winkler predicted that the House would reconvene around 3 p.m. Monday to debate and pass the deal.

But as of 7 p.m., the House had not reconvened, the GOP and DFL caucuses have not met, and no final legislation has been released publicly.

Advertisement

Instead, lawmakers made references to private negotiating sessions and talked vaguely about what would be in the final bill.

Lawmakers have agreed to ban police chokeholds and warrior-style training, strengthen the state's police licensing board, and overhaul the police arbitration process, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, told reporters.

"There is a tentative agreement," Gazelka said. "I believe that will happen today and all interested parties will say these were good steps to take."

But Gazelka also laid out a midnight deadline. It's a self-imposed stopping time; nothing requires lawmakers to adjourn a special session at a particular moment.

"By midnight tonight, you’ll know what was going to get done or not get done," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters. "It is our plan to be done by midnight."

Lawmakers have been negotiating police accountability measures since the May 25 death of Floyd, who died after a now-fired Minneapolis police officer held him to the ground by putting his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes.

They have been working entirely behind closed doors, mostly via Zoom and telephone calls. The public, which clamored for change after Floyd's death, has been shut out of the process and a security fence has remained around the closed-off Capitol for nearly two months.

Other key pieces of legislation appear to have even less hope than the policing issue.

A $1.9 billion package of construction projects, building improvements and tax breaks has stalled because of opposition from House Republicans, whose votes are required to pass the bill.

Borrowing bills require 60 percent support to pass in either chamber. House Democrats need to pick up six GOP votes, but Republican members are blocking the bill as they try to ask Gov. Tim Walz to relinquish some of his emergency powers over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously we had high hopes that we’d get a lot of things accomplished," said House Republican Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown. "Unfortunately, it does not look like a lot will get accomplished, at least not today."

The inaction now has lawmakers looking ahead.

As virus cases increase, Walz could extend his emergency powers in August, which would trigger another special session. And many lawmakers are eying the November election, when both parties have hopes of taking back control of the divided state Legislature.