Second NYPD officer shot in the Bronx

article

A second New York City police officer was shot early Sunday in the Bronx, hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van, according to police officials.

The officer was shot Sunday morning at the headquarters of the 41st police precinct, according to NYPD spokesperson Hubert Reyes.

Reyes said the injured officer is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

The suspect is reportedly in custody.

Citizen App posted several videos outside the station showing a large number of officers responding.

This incident follows an ambush shooting of an officer who was sitting in a marked NYPD police van. In that incident, a man walked up, asked for directions and started shooting.

The officer who was behind the wheel was hit in the neck and chin. His partner rushed him to Lincoln Hospital. He was expected to be released to go home on Sunday.

Advertisement

There is no official word yet if the two incidents are connected.

In a tweet, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was "horrified by the multiple attacks" and that the "attacks are heinous."

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.