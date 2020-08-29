Search will continue overnight for boy missing in Mississippi River near Boom Island in Minneapolis

article

Search crews from the fire department and Hennepin County Water Patrol are assisting with the search of a missing child in the Mississippi River.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the boy was with a group of five children that had come to Boom Island Park in Minneapolis to ride bikes under the supervision of two adults. While at the park, deputies say some of the children decided to wade in the river.

Three of the kids went in too deep, deputies say, and began to struggle. An adult was able to pull two kids out of the water. However, a six-year-old boy went underwater and remains missing.

Deputies say the river is shallow but there is a steep drop off in the water and that's where they believe the children began to struggle.

Advertisement

Search efforts have been underway since 6:20 p.m. Saturday and will continue through the night, deputies say.

At the scene, with the boy's status unknown, emotions were high as search efforts were underway.

"Obviously, it is a very, very emotional thing that has happened," said Chief Deputy Tracey Martin. "The family is down here. We do have support here for the family that is taking care of them and talking to them about what we're doing and what is going on as we are searching for this missing child. It's extremely emotion and we are going to be here as long as it takes to find this little child."

Deputies have not released the conditions of the other two children but say they are expected to survive.