Search ongoing near St. John's University for possibly armed suspect who punched state trooper

Authorities are continuing to search for a possibly armed suspect in St. Joseph Minnesota who fled after punching a state trooper.

According to the State Patrol, a DWI suspect punched a state trooper who had pulled him over and then fled onto Interstate 94. Law enforcement officials began chasing the suspect, who continued to flee even after all four tires on his car were damaged by spike strips.

An officer involved in the pursuit believed they saw the suspect point a possible firearm out of the vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot near St. John’s University. St. John’s was placed on lockdown and authorities are asking the public near the university to stay indoors and lock their doors and windows while they search for him.

Several law enforcement agencies are aiding the search for a possibly armed suspect near St. John's University. (FOX 9)

Since fleeing on foot, the suspect has reportedly robbed another person, taking their clothes, cell phone and car keys. Authorities believe the suspect may have changed clothes, but the victim’s car was not stolen.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s with short black hair, a goatee and scruffy facial hair. He has a small earring in his right ear. He was reported to be wearing black pants, a green flannel long-sleeved shirt and a black leather jacket, but he may now be wearing a blue polo shirt, white converse tennis shoes and black jacket.

The investigation is ongoing. Residents should call 911 if they spot the suspect, but are advised not to approach him as he may be armed.

The trooper who was punched suffered non-life threatening injuries.