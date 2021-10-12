School bus, car crash on Highway 212 in Carver County
article
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash Tuesday night on Highway 212 in Carver County.
According to state patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night on westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31. The crash involves a passenger car and a school bus.
Authorities say the injuries in the school bus are non-life threatening.
This is a developing story. FOX 9 will post updates when more information is available.
Advertisement