Scammers preying on Minnesotans' coronavirus fears

From claims of a breakthrough vaccine to the sale of medical masks that promise to block the virus, fraudsters are preying on Americans’ anxiety and fears over COVID-19.

Eric Howes is a threat researcher with KnowB4, an IT security company that helps 31,000 organizations worldwide fight off phishing attempts.

“This is the perfect situation for them because they have people who are scared, fearful, in some cases desperate, willing to look for anything - information on the spread of the virus, information on potential cures,” Howes said.

He said the coronavirus has brought on phishing efforts like he’s never seen before.

“It’s not unknown for them to seize on world events and use that as some kind of leverage to get into people’s heads, but the scale of this is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Howes added.

While they’re targeting anyone and everyone, they’re especially going hard on healthcare companies and government organizations. Reuters reported Monday that even the World Health Organization is a target, with phishing attempts doubling in recent weeks.

“We’ve gotten as many as 300 calls since last week, last Friday,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison said Minnesotans are being targeted at an alarming rate.

“We would love to prosecute someone who is tricking and scamming people in what is a global pandemic,” he said.

Ellison said his office is investigating several cases as these coronavirus-related crimes are keeping his office very busy.

Ellison is asking anyone who is targeted by email or otherwise to submit a report on the Attorney General Office’s website to help in their efforts.