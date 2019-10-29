Sanders, Omar rally moved to Williams Arena

article

Citing high demand, the rally featuring presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been moved to Williams Arena, according to Sanders campaign officials.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Northop Auditorium. Williams Arena is a much bigger venue with a seating capacity of more than 14,000, while Northrop tops out at 2,700, according to the University of Minnesota.

The rally will be held Sunday, November 3 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are free and open to the public.