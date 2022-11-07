Rush City Council votes to allow mural, review city code

The Rush City Council has voted to retract its letter to a local salon warning of violations over a mural that celebrates diversity.

The decision was approved by a 4-1 vote.

"There are deficiencies in the code that can leave it open to different interpretations," said Mayor Dan Dahlberg. "In response to the letter that was sent, we've received a lot of feedback."

Dahlberg was the one who called the emergency meeting on Monday after the letter sparked outrage among his constituents. Last week, FOX 9 spoke with the salon owners, Erin and Jason Oare, who've owned the salon for more than a dozen years and told us they wanted to send a message of unity.

"It was really important to us that people who aren't always well represented were represented, especially in, like, a rural community like this," explained Oare.

However, the city said the mural was not authorized under local statutes and ordered the Oares to remove it. In a message to FOX 9 last week, Mayor Dahlberg wrote: "At a personal level, I believe the mural is a well-done piece of artwork and deserves more positive attention."

Over the weekend, a rally was held in Rush City to save the mural.

Speaking during the meeting, Erin Oare said: "Our intent was never to hurt or cause problems. It was to push for unity and exercise our rights as citizens. We love our city and have no problem following proper procedures and protocols. But Rush City has no build aesthetic code or paint standard. Just an overbroad and vague code."

Oare urged the city council to change the code. With Monday's vote, the city council also directed the city staff to review and propose revisions to the code.