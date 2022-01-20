Roseville woman 'terrorized' by man accused in Minneapolis kidnapping

article

There are new questions about a suspect charged in a terrifying kidnapping and sex assault case in south Minneapolis on Friday, January 14.

According to prosecutors, 37-year old Carl Stanley Williams forced a woman into her own car at a gas station and then at gunpoint, drove off and eventually sexually assaulted her.

But court records seem to reveal, and prior alleged victims believe, Williams should have never been out on the streets in the first place.

One woman from Roseville, who asked us to conceal her identity, told FOX 9’s Paul Blume that she was previously harassed and stalked by Williams last fall.

"I’ve been harmed, I’ve been terrorized, I’ve been traumatized, everything, in my own home," she said.

The woman lives in a garden-level apartment where she claims the stalking and harassment began in October. That is when a man she had never seen before was at her window seemingly every morning and evening, peering in, and eventually chasing her to her car with a gun.

"So, I am like, he got a gun, he got a gun. He has a gun and I am running," she recalled.

She would get away, but so too would the suspect.

When the woman spotted the man back in the area soon after, she surreptitiously took a couple of photographs of him and posted them on Facebook hoping someone might identify him.

Eventually, a family member of the man, replied with his name, Carl Williams. His nickname, "Scooter," and then added, to use caution.

"She said, ‘that guy you posted, he is my dad," reported the woman. "She said, be really careful because he does some really strange things to women. He beat my mom. He did all these things to my mom. She’s just, be really careful."

Last week, Williams allegedly struck again, and this time, the victim did not immediately get away.

According to felony charges, an armed and masked Williams forced a woman into her own car at gunpoint at a BP gas station.

They drove around for some 10 minutes before he sexually assaulted her.

Williams was subsequently arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated robbery.

As soon as the Roseville victim saw Williams’ booking photo on the news, she knew.

"How is he able to keep doing this," she asked. "How did he get a hold of the lady if he is stalking? He is stalking. He should have been in jail."

Roseville’s deputy police chief acknowledged the department had taken several complaints from the woman, but said without a 100-percent, verifiable ID for Williams at the time, their investigators didn’t have enough to go on.

But records in Hennepin County show authorities had Williams locked up, in custody the last week of December.

Minneapolis police picked him up for allegedly stealing a car, and being involved in a hit & run. Crimes listed as misdemeanors on public incident reports obtained by FOX 9.

Williams was jailed for 36 hours and then allowed to walk when prosecutors did not file any charges despite the fact Williams was already out on a $0-dollar conditional release for a prior burglary where he was allegedly caught red-handed in the home he had broken into.

The Roseville victim believes the whole system failed. "Now that he did this to this lady, it’s like everybody is saying, ‘oh, ok, well he is crazy.’ I have been telling you guys that for months and if you would have taken me seriously and looked at me as a human being that was really in fear, he wouldn’t have been able to do that to her."

Williams is currently in the Hennepin County Jail. His bail is set at $500,000 in the kidnapping and sexual assault case. The judge has ordered a psychological competency examination to make sure he is mentally fit for criminal proceedings to continue.

Roseville police have said they are forwarding a harassment and stalking case to local prosecutors for possible additional charges based on the woman’s allegations from last fall.