Reward being offered for information on Highway 169 fatal shooting

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading the arrest and conviction of whomever shot and killed a driver on Highway 169 Tuesday night.

Jay Boughton was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident while driving on 169 in Plymouth South of Rockford Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect they believe to be driving at light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, or a Ford Expedition. The vehicle may have damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.