Request for temporary restraining order dropped after restrictions loosened on places of worship

A group suing Gov. Tim Walz on behalf of churches has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order after Walz announced that churches can reopen this week at limited capacity.

A 1 p.m. hearing in federal court has been canceled.

The lawsuit itself continues, the Upper Midwest Law Center, the group that filed the lawsuit, said in a statement.

Over the weekend, the Walz administration and the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced an agreement that will allow places of worship to open at 25 percent occupancy while following social distancing guidelines.