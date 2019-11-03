Rep. Omar hosting Bernie Sanders for rally in Minneapolis

article

After she endorsed him for president, Representative Ilhan Omar will host Bernie Sanders for a campaign rally in Minneapolis.

Sanders' stop on Sunday will mark the 2020 candidate's second stop in Minnesota in the last few months. The senator from Vermont visited the Minnesota State Fair in August for a campaign visit.

Omar endorsed Sanders last month, saying she felt that Sanders was best suited to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

In a statement, she wrote: "Bernie is leading a working-class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography. That is why he is fighting to cancel all student debt. That is why he is fighting to make all school meals universal. That is why he is fighting for a humane immigration policy that treats immigrants as human beings and not criminals. And it’s why Bernie is fighting to end our forever wars and truly prioritize human rights in our foreign policy–no matter who violates them."

The rally is scheduled to start Sunday at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena. The event was originally scheduled for Northrop Auditorium but was upgraded this week to a bigger venue. Williams Arena holds up 14,000 people to Northrop's 2,700.

FOX 9 will stream it live on our website when it begins.

Ahead of the event, the Minnesota GOP issued the following statement, opposing Sanders and Omar:

“Tonight, Bernie Sanders is set to appear with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the great state of Minnesota as they attempt to spread their radical proposals for the future of our country. While it is clear that Omar, Sanders and the squad have taken over the Democrat Party, Minnesotans deserve their elected officials to stand up against these dangerous policies. Their extreme, socialist agenda will bankrupt America, all at the expense of middle-class families. It is time for Representatives Angie Craig, Dean Phillips and Collin Peterson to disavow Sanders’ radical agenda.”