Rep. Ilhan Omar: OSHA should investigate alleged firing of whistleblowers at Amazon warehouse

article

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is requesting that OSHA launch an investigation into the firing of two Amazon employees working at the company’s Shakopee, Minnesota warehouse facility.

Omar made the request to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in a letter Wednesday. In it, she said the two fired workers were “heavily involved in organizing efforts and in the last few weeks, had acted as strong, vocal advocates for increased worker protections and more rigorous cleaning standards in Amazon facilities, given the increased coronavirus infection rates reported among warehouse workers.”

According to Omar, the two employees helped file a complaint with OSHA in early April that alleged the company had not heeded safety requests during the COVID-19 pandemic. The complaint was filed after some Amazon workers nationwide tested positive for the virus.

“It is outrageous that during an unprecedented global health pandemic, an employer would choose to fire workers coming forward to blow the whistle on health and safety risks, rather than fix the conditions that are threatening their dedicated essential workforce and their vital supply chain,” Omar said in the letter.

She said the employees’ alleged termination violates OSHA’s law prohibiting retaliating against whistleblowers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX 9’s request for comment.