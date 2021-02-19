Red Wing City Council fires police chief citing lack of trust

article

The Red Wing City Council fired the city's police chief on Friday, citing a lack of trust and failures on the chief's part to support policy.

Chief Roger Pohlman was notified by letter on Friday of his termination. The letter was delivered after a special session of the council where the council went into a private executive session with the city attorney before voting 6-1 to deliver the "disciplinary" letter.

In the letter, the council says the decision followed a review by members.

"Several Council members responded that they did not trust you," reads the letter signed by council president Becky Norton. "This is a major concern for the City because of the importance of the Police Department’s work. If the majority of the Council does not trust you, it cannot rely on you to perform the important work of the Department."

Norton also cites a lack of support by Pohlman for council projects, saying Pohlman was seen as a "stumbling block rather than a productive participant in the work" along with a failure to communicate with the council. Click here to read the full letter.