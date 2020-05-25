Red, white and blue Memorial Day car parade at Minneapolis VA Hospital, Veterans Home honors veterans

Cars decked out in red, white and blue paraded through the Minneapolis VA Hospital complex and the Minnesota Veterans Home grounds on Memorial Day to thank veterans for their service.

The parade started at 11:30 a.m. It was meant to honor both the veterans and the frontline workers at the VA Hospital.

Kelly Fox lives in the Minneapolis neighborhood where the vets are housed and cared for every day. She knew she needed to do something this year for Memorial Day and eventually came up with the idea to decorate cars, add balloons and thank you placards, and map out a car parade past all the veterans as well as their doctors and nurses.

“It brought a tear to my eye and makes me really appreciate everything everyone does for our country,” said Fox. “It’s a wonderful country.”

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled most in-person Memorial Day gatherings this year, but the car parade was one way Minnesotans could safely pay their respects and show their support.

“I’m a veteran and they went through a lot,” said Mike Martineau, a VA employee. “Right now, we’re going through a war right now with COVID-19 and I just show my support.”

“Yeah, be there for each other and show we are not alone," said Julie Strecker, who attended. "Everyone feels so alone. We’re not alone.”