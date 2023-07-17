'Re-thinking I-94’ looks to reconnect St. Paul neighborhoods, residents

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) continues to study ways in which the creation of I-94 impacted neighborhoods in St. Paul, and review ways in which it could be potentially reconnect them more than 50 years later.

Construction of I-94 during the 1960s essentially split the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul, replacing homes with concrete and making the neighborhood inaccessible to many.

In 2016, MnDot formed "Rethinking I-94" in part to study the effects the I-94 corridor had on the Rondo neighborhood and more, as well as review potential solutions to mitigate them. In part, the "Rethinking I-94" project is a long-term effort to improve MnDOT’s engagement and relationships with communities along a 15-mile stretch of I-94 between Broadway Ave. in Minneapolis and Hwy 61 in St. Paul.

While MnDOT's responsibilities on I-94 include, "preserving and repairing bridges, walls and pavement and enhancing mobility, safety, and connectivity," the project is attempting to, "engage with those who live, work, and play along the corridor" to "build and sustain healthy, equitable communities." Neighborhoods along I-94 are home to nearly 750,000 people, several colleges and universities, libraries, art galleries, theaters, parks and museums.

According to their website, "Rethinking I-94" improvements are meant to support the health and equity of the surrounding communities. The goal is to avoid repeating the mistakes made in the 1960s when the construction of I-94 destroyed numerous homes and neighborhoods.

With a projected cost of nearly $500 million, construction on the corridor project wouldn't start until 2027 or later. The project is currently in phase two of four, and seeking community input on design.

According to MnDot, the process is following the guidelines of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which federally mandates to draft goals, purpose and need, and criteria to evaluate projects. The department is also working with the Federal Highway Administration and an advisory committee of policymakers throughout the process for projected funding.