Ramsey police looking for missing woman last seen boarding bus at casino

article

Ramsey police are asking for the public's help locating a 66-year-old woman who was last seen boarding a bus at a casino on Wednesday.

According to police, Diane Johnson was last seen getting on a bus at Mystic Lake Casino, headed to the Mall of America. While that was the last time she was seen in public, police say they also believe she was near MSP Airport on Friday around 7:45 p.m.

Johnson is known to use public transportation and is described as about 5-foot-5-inches tall and 160 pounds with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a white Minnesota shirt, which is pictured above.

Officers say Johnson is diabetic and takes medication daily.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 991 or Ramsey police at 763-427-1212.