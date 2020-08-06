Ramsey County to offer free COVID-19 testing on weekends in August

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in Ramsey County over the next four weekends in August, according to county officials. Testing will start on Saturday, August 8.

On Saturdays, testing will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. On Sundays, testing will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing will be available to anyone, whether or not they have symptoms. The testing is free. No insurance or ID is needed. Interpreters will be available on site. While not required, officials recommend registering ahead of time at this link.

Testing hours may be expanded in the coming weeks.

Ramsey County Public Health will be running the clinics with the help of multiple community partners.