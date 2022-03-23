Rain (and some snow) soaks the metro, parts of the state see over 12'' of snow

The Twin Cities metro is waking up to a fresh little coating of snow on our cooler grassy surfaces Wednesday, while parts of northern Minnesota saw over a foot of snow.

The rain rolled in by the latter part of the morning and hung around all day and much of the night before switching to some flakes for a while early Wednesday. Much of the area has received more than three quarters of an inch of rain with MSP Airport now just shy of an inch. Some spots just west and south of the Twin Cities have seen as much as an inch and a quarter.

For northern Minnesota, it's been freezing rain and snow though. This video coming from the National Weather Service office in Duluth showing a coating of ice on much of the city.

For other areas of the north, it's all about the snow with a band of 4"-8"+ falling from the Brainerd Lakes area to Grand Rapids and points north and east. International Falls coming in over a foot with parts of the North Shore in that ballpark as well.

Overnight snow totals for Minnesota (FOX 9)

Plenty of rain for everyone else though with many spots coming in between three quarters of an inch and an inch and a quarter. Keep in mind that these totals include the liquid equivalent to the snow that has fallen in much of the north.

The metro saw nearly an inch of rain/snow since yesterday. (FOX 9)

Our Wednesday will start with some widespread flakes and some occasional drips, but these will be far less numerous through the afternoon as our moisture starts to dry up. Shower chances will hang around through the dinner hour before drying up completely by Midnight. Sunshine will hopefully return by late in the day on Thursday.