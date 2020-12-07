Minneapolis extends Wednesday public hearing period ahead of 2021 budget vote

The City of Minneapolis moved up the start time of Wednesday's public hearing on the city's 2021 budget due to the amount of interested speakers.

The public hearing will now start on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and will end at 9:30 p.m. Each speaker will be allowed to speak for one minute.

Last week, a public hearing on the budget lasted into the early morning hours. The proposed budget has been hotly debated by the council and the community. Three council members put forth their own "Safety for All" plan, which would shift nearly $8 million from the Minneapolis Police Department to fund alternative public safety strategies, such as mental health crisis teams. Following the death of George Floyd, those council members pledged to defund the police department.

Monday night, the Minneapolis Budget Committee approved the "Safety for All" Plan to redirect $7.7 million from MPD. The plan includes lowering the sworn strength of MPD to 750 officers in 2022.

The committee voted to send its 2021 budget package for approval to the City Council.

Following the comment period at Wednesday's hearing, the council will vote on the budget.