Protesters march through south Minneapolis Saturday demanding justice for George Floyd

A massive protest is underway at Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue South in Minneapolis demanding justice for the death of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day.

Saturday’s protest comes after another night of rioting in south Minneapolis and St. Paul. Gov. Tim Walz has initiated an 8 p.m. curfew for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in an attempt to restore calm.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, faith and community leaders to comply with the curfew and protest peacefully during the day and return home at night.

Floyd’s death has sparked similar protests in more than 20 states across the nation.

George Floyd died at the hospital on May 26 after being detained by police. A video taken by a bystander showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness and had no pulse. Two other officers who were helping hold Floyd down did not move from their positions until the ambulance arrived. A fourth officer stood nearby and made no attempt to check on Floyd’s condition, despite bystanders’ pleas.

Protesters marched on Lake Street in south Minneapolis Saturday afternoon. (FOX 9)

All four officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired. Chauvin was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Many are calling for the other three officers to be charged as well.

The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are continuing to investigate Floyd’s death.