As election remains in balance, rally underway in Minneapolis

Protesters are taking to the streets of Minneapolis on Wednesday, as the 2020 election for U.S. president remains undecided.

Dozens have gathered for a protest that is underway in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. At the same time, another group of people is on the move from the Hennepin County Government Center towards the Cedar-Riverside gathering.

A small group has already started gathering near the Federal Building in downtown Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

The rally was announced on Monday and organizers said the demonstration would go on regardless of the results of the election. The group at the government center is expected to meet up with the Cedar-Riverside rally.

Organizers said their grievances aren't necessarily with how the election turns out. But, rather, they say they are concerned with how both major parties often "actively participate in the suppression of the people’s voice."

“We are here to say we need real change in this society, and that change comes at the ballot box in part. But, it also comes from people standing up together as working-class folks and demanding justice in the streets,” said Cherrene Horazuk with AFSCME Local 3800.

“We understand that no matter what happens on November 3, we have a lot of work yet to do, and that will not stop,” said Misty Rowan with the Anti-war Committee.

Activists from several groups that fight for equality in the Twin Cities are set to participate in Wednesday's rally.

As of 6 p.m., projections from FOX News and the Associated Press had Joe Biden leading President Trump in electoral points after calling Wisconsin and Michigan for the former vice president.

However, President Trump's campaign has already called into question the results and ballot counting process in battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennslyvania -- which remains undecided.