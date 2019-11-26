Principal: Non-student entered Andover High School Monday, tried to harm students

One person is in custody after school officials say they entered Andover High School Monday and attempted to hurt students.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. In a message to parents Monday, Principal Becky Brodeur said the suspect is a student who is not enrolled at Andover High School. School staff took “decisive action” to intervene and quickly detained the student, she said.

Deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded within minutes and took the suspect into custody. Brodeur said no weapons were involved.

Brodeur said the school cannot provide information about the medical condition of students in involved, but they are “confident they will make a speedy and full recovery.”

There is no ongoing threat to student safety.

Students are encouraged to contact an assistant principal or school counselor if they need to talk to someone about the incident.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said more information is expected to be released on Tuesday.